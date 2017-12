Podcast: Emerald Basketball: The season so far

In this first episode of the Emerald Basketball Podcast sports editors Jack Butler and Gus Morris break down how the retooled Ducks have looked this year. Following some early losses the two discuss the team’s dynamic and explain how some new faces have impacted the team at the early stages of non-conference play.

This episode was produced by Alec Cowan.

