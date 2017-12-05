The Oregon Ducks face the No. 12 Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash. on Nov. 4, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Social media reactions to Taggart’s decision to leave Oregon for Florida State

On Tuesday, it was reported that after one season as head coach of Oregon football, Willie Taggart would leave the Ducks to become the head coach at Florida State.

Following several days of speculation and two interviews where Taggart would neither confirm nor deny his intentions, the news broke out before a meeting with the players on Tuesday.

Here’s some of the best reactions from Twitter:

I’m told Willie Taggart loved his situation at #Oregon but he couldn’t pass us the chance to go home especially for a job like #FSU‘s. He grew up an FSU fan back in the days of Warrick Dunn, Charlie Ward and Amp Lee. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 5, 2017

“Why wouldn’t I coach the Vegas Bowl,” he asked. — Steve Mims (@SteveMims_RG) December 5, 2017

He gone 💨 — Ty Griffin (@ty_griffin10) December 5, 2017

Come on bruh.. — JOHNNY JOHNSON III® (@johnnny_yamms) December 5, 2017

Taggart will be the 1st to serve as HC at three different FBS programs in three years since Todd Graham (Tulsa/Pitt/ASU from 2010-12). So, um, congrats for that. — Future Tennessee Head Coach (@PaulMyerberg) December 5, 2017

Winston had committed to Oregon on Nov. 28. https://t.co/2uuERnkGbD — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) December 5, 2017

Congrats @CoachTaggart … but I’m a home grown kid from Portland Oregon, I will always be a duck #Committed bring Florida state to Autzen! #GoDucks — Mj Cunningham (@Mj1Cunningham) December 5, 2017

Sources: Mario Cristobal has been named Oregon’s interim head coach for the Las Vegas Bowl — Jen Beyrle (@JenBeyrle) December 5, 2017

Some names of interest for Oregon Ducks replacement of Willie Taggart: Mario Cristobal, Jim Leavitt, Boise State’s Bryan Harsin, WSU’s Mike Leach, Kevin Sumlin. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) December 5, 2017

Cross him off the list. https://t.co/uHHIIgtON5 — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) December 5, 2017

