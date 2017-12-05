CrimeNews
(Stacy Yurishcheva/Emerald)

Eugene Police respond to activity near 24th and Amazon

December 5, 2017 at 1:07 pm


South Eugene High School and Roosevelt Middle School were placed on temporary lockout Tuesday morning following reports of an armed subject in the area. The University of Oregon Alert System informed students of the activity via text and email.

Students weren’t the only ones to experience a disruption, commuters were rerouted between 24th and 19th avenue on Amazon Parkway.

According to John Hankemeier, Eugene Police’s public information officer, the subject was located near First Place Family Center and found in possession of an axe. After being taken into custody, the subject was taken to the hospital.

As of 11:31 a.m., the situation was resolved.

 

Comments

Tell us what you think:

Michael Tobin

Michael Tobin

Michael is the Emerald's senior news reporter. In his free time, he enjoys rock climbing and going to house shows. Drop him a tip via email at [email protected]

Related Posts

AcademicsNews

Margin widens between number of UO students graduating with Bachelor of Science or Bachelor of Arts

News

Teaching, leading and FFA: How Alyssa Smith is gaining real experience in the business world

News

Two UO students robbed of music equipment

News

Fifteen freshmen initiate effort to take down a mural they consider racist in Knight Library