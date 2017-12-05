Eugene Police respond to activity near 24th and Amazon

South Eugene High School and Roosevelt Middle School were placed on temporary lockout Tuesday morning following reports of an armed subject in the area. The University of Oregon Alert System informed students of the activity via text and email.

Students weren’t the only ones to experience a disruption, commuters were rerouted between 24th and 19th avenue on Amazon Parkway.

According to John Hankemeier, Eugene Police’s public information officer, the subject was located near First Place Family Center and found in possession of an axe. After being taken into custody, the subject was taken to the hospital.

As of 11:31 a.m., the situation was resolved.

