Two UO students robbed of music equipment

Two UO students have reported musical equipment stolen from their homes just a few blocks from campus in recent weeks.

The first student, Owen Phillips, a junior at UO majoring in human physiology, had two guitars, a bass, a microphone and some cords taken from his garage at his house on 18th Avenue and Patterson Street. The theft occurred on Oct. 23, sometime between 2 p.m. and 4:15 p.m., while Phillips was home.

“I was at home — it was like broad daylight — and I was in the garage earlier that day and everything was super fine, and I was talking to somebody on Facetime, and I went back out and the door was busted and stuff was gone,” said Phillips.

Eugene Police Department confirmed that they received information that there had been forced entry into Phillips’ garage.

After realizing that someone had broke into the garage and stolen the equipment, Phillips called the police right away. Phillips said it took police about an hour to arrive.

Since talking to police on the day of the crime, and having a follow-up with an investigator about a week later, Phillips has not heard anything about the process of the investigation.

“It seemed like the police were not under-prepared, but it seemed like there was nothing they can do after-the-fact, which was really a bummer,” said Phillips.

The other student, Albert Kalenscher, a junior majoring in journalism, had a soundboard, a laptop, and an Xbox controller stolen from his home on 17th Avenue and Patterson Alley. Eugene Police responded to the scene on Oct. 15 and noted that there was no indication of forced entry.

Kalenscher, 20, said that the door was left unlocked the night before by one of his friends who was spending the night.

He also said that because of the incident, he is now going to make sure to keep his front door locked at night.

Kalenscher and Phillips both said the police have not been able to locate any of the stolen equipment from their houses.

EPD did not provide any further information about the investigation.

“Here stuff gets taken and gets sold pretty much immediately, so it was pretty hopeless all around,” said Phillips.

Neither of the victims said that they have any idea of who could have stolen the equipment from their houses.

“People just trespass and break and enter, and it doesn’t really matter. Even if you think you are secure. It was kind of scary for me.” said Phillips. “I felt pretty paranoid for awhile just like ‘who is lurking around my house.’”

