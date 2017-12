Podcast: The 2018 FIFA World Cup draw and an MLS Cup rematch

On this episode of Emerald FC, Emerald staffers Adam Eberhardt, Shawn Medow, Will Campbell and Alec Cowan discuss the biggest news in soccer from this past week: the 2018 FIFA World Cup draw. Of course, no discussion would be complete without talking on the MLS Cup rematch between Seattle and Toronto, and the recent and upcoming fixtures in both the English Premier and Champions Leagues.

This episode was produced by Alec Cowan.

