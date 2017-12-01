UO secures $88 million deal with Nike for apparel sponsorship

The Register-Guard reported today that the UO has reached a tentative 11-year, $88 million apparel sponsorship deal with Nike.

The new deal is worth over twice as much as the current UO-Nike deal that nets the University $3 million a year. According to the Register-Guard. The deal will go to the Board of Trustees next Thursday in order to be officially approved.

The full contract for the deal has not been released, but the UO said it will be before next week’s meeting to approve the deal.

Nike and the UO has long history Nike Co-founder Phil Knight is a UO graduate and has donated millions to the University. Most notably is the recent $500 million donation for the new Knight science campus that will be named after him and his wife Penny.

The Emerald reached out to UO athletics for comment and it did not immediately respond.

