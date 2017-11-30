Oregon Volleyball Head Coach Matt Ulmer shouts instructions to the team before the start of the game. The No. 15 Oregon Ducks host the Arizona Wildcats at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Ulmer receives extension through 2021

Oregon volleyball head coach Matt Ulmer has received a contract extension to remain head coach of the team, Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens announced on Thursday in a press release.

“Matt brings tremendous energy to our volleyball program, and he has created a positive and successful culture for our student-athletes on the team,” Mullens said in the release. “We are proud to name Matt as our permanent head volleyball coach, and we look forward to his continued enthusiasm and impact in fostering a first-class student-athlete experience for our volleyball team.”

The deal will keep Ulmer in Eugene for four years in which he will receive a $150,000 salary during his first year of the deal.

“I want to thank Rob Mullens, President Michael Schill and Lisa Peterson for believing in my passion and vision for the future of Oregon volleyball,” Ulmer said in the release. “My family and I love living in Eugene and being Ducks, and we’re so excited.”

Ulmer had been working on a one-year contract this season following the offseason resignation of former head coach Jim Moore for mistreatment of players.

Ulmer’s new deal brings stability at the head job going forward. His first season ended with the Ducks compiling a 17-11 record, and 10-10 in the Pac-12. In his first game as head coach this season, the Ducks picked up a win over No. 5 Nebraska in the Vert Challenge for the program’s highest ranked opponent win since 2011.

Throughout the Moore era, Ulmer was the Ducks’ elite recruiter, and as the head coach, he has added a 2018 recruiting class of five that includes three Under Armour first-team all-Americans — the most for any team in the nation.

Oregon plays in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Provo, Utah, against Kennesaw State at 3 p.m. PT on Friday.

