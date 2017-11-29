UO Senate passes resolutions of Student Collective despite letter from Schill and Provost

The university senate voted to support the UO student collective’s resolutions at the senate meeting on Wed.

The passage of this resolution shows the senate’s support of the student collective and that members of the senate will stand by the student collective as the students navigate their student conduct code violations.

The violations come after a protest of President Schill’s “State of the University” speech on Oct. 6. Protestors took the stage and the speech was canceled.

On Tuesday, UO President Michael Schill and Provost Jayanth Banavar wrote a letter to the senate that was published to the senate website. The letter recommended that the senate not support the collective’s list of resolutions because they found the wording of the resolutions to be inaccurate in certain sections.

For example, the student collective stated that UO welcomed White Supremacist groups to campus. Schill and Banavar’s letter states that this was not true, as the university cannot legally deny any group from being on campus,“unless they constitute true threats to the physical safety of members of our community.”

The UO senate is a body of representatives of the UO faculty, student body, and administration who work to address issues in the university community through passing legislation and creating task forces.

The senate voted to divide the resolution into two parts to simplify the resolution. Part one addresses the issues with student conduct code inconsistencies regarding free speech and civil disobedience and peaceful protesting. Part two addresses the university’s attitude towards the white supremacist groups invited to campus, and how they are a danger to student safety.

The UO student collective first presented their resolution at the senate meeting on Nov 15, where the senate was informed they would vote on the resolution on Nov 29. The UO student collective made changes to their initial resolution on Nov. 29, to emphasize the student body’s right to free speech and clarify their resolutions overall.

According to Senate President Chris Sinclair, the senate bylaws state that any resolutions the senate votes on must stand for 2 weeks before voting. In order to vote on the passing of the resolutions, the senate had to vote on a suspension of the rules.

The senate voted to suspend the rules to vote on the resolution on Nov 29 due to the impending deadline of the charges the student collective is facing on Dec 8.

The resolutions call for the UO senate to “cease the Student Conduct disciplinary charges” against them and support the collective’s attempt to “create meaningful structural change” on campus.

The collective also proposed that the UO senate should “urge administration to pledge that they will use their position of power to deny White Nationalists and hate groups a platform on this campus.”

