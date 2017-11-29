Marbury appointed to VP for student life

University of Oregon President Michael Schill has appointed Kevin Marbury to the permanent position of vice president for student life, according to a Tuesday student email announcement.

Instead of performing an external search for a new vice president, President Schill decided to appoint Marbury, the current interim vice president, to the permanent position.

According to Schill’s email, Marbury has served as “an innovative and thoughtful leader who cares deeply about the success, health, and welfare of students at the University of Oregon,” said Schill.

President Schill selected Marbury for the position of interim vice president after the former vice president, Robin Holmes, left the position in October to become the vice president for student affairs with the University of California system, according to AroundtheO. He worked with Holmes to choose a new interim vice president and ultimately selected Marbury for the position.

Marbury has served as the interim since Oct. 2016.

He has helped various new university officials transition into their positions at the UO as well as in addressing issues related to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy (DACA), the demands of the Black Student Task Force and sexual harassment and violence prevention, including the implementation of the new responsible employee reporting policy.

Marbury has a long history of working in higher education administration and student life leadership at the University of Oregon and in other universities.

According to the UO’s Division of Student Life website, Marbury served as the UO’s director of physical education and recreation from 2012 to 2016 and has previously served as the vice president for student affairs at Edward Waters College in Jacksonville Florida in 1997.

