Knight campus expands after UO purchases parking lot

On Monday, the Register-Guard reported that Eugene city councilors approved the sale of a city-owned property to the UO in a unanimous decision. The new property is planned to be a part of the Knight research campus. The property is located across the river from the main site of the Knight campus and is a parking lot.

The sale of the 1.7-acre property will cost about $3.2 million for the UO. The purchase was originally proposed to the city in June. On Nov. 13 City Manager Joe Ruiz asked the city councilors to vote on the purchase. The vote on the sale was delayed until Monday because city councilors wanted more information, according to the Register-Guard.

The UO has leased the property since 2010. In the sale agreement, both the UO and the city agreed to terminate the lease.

The site will be home to an estimated 150,000 square foot building for research, innovation and the academic vision of the Knight Campus said UO spokesmen Tobin Klinger via email.

“The university greatly appreciates the council’s action and the partnership with the city of Eugene,” said Klinger.

