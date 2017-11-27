Arts & CultureArts & Culture PodcastsMultimediaPodcast
(David Rollins/Emerald)

Spotlight on Science: Barn owl research with Prof. Avinash Singh

November 27, 2017 at 6:00 am


In this second episode of Spotlight on Science’s second season, Arts and Culture writer Frankie Lewis speaks with professor Avinash Singh, a professor of neuroscience and a member of the Takahashi Lab at the University of Oregon. The conversation covers Professor Singh’s work on barn owl neuronal performance, his transition from India to the United States and more.

Spotlight on Science is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to spark conversations across disciplines with researchers at the University of Oregon, bringing in researchers to discuss their work in a way that is understandable to everyone.

This episode was produced by Alec Cowan. Our theme song is “Zombie Disco” by Six Umbrellas.

