Pedestrian struck by car in crosswalk near 13th and Patterson

At around 11:30 a.m. a car struck a female pedestrian while walking through the crosswalk across East 13th Avenue three blocks away from campus.

She was struck by a grey Nissan SUV. The driver was driving south on Patterson Street and turning left. The driver failed to see the pedestrian, according to Eugene Police Officer Richard Bremer.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for medical care. Bremer said that she looked like she was experiencing pain in her side. She was seen lying on the ground after the incident.

Officers and emergency medical responders were at the scene.

Officers issued the driver a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

This story is developing.

