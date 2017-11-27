New Digital Humanities minor could combine literary culture with modern technology

On Nov. 13, the University of Oregon announced that a new digital humanities minor will soon be available to students.

The purpose of the minor is to combine “literary culture” with technology, according to the English department’s website.

Given that this generation of students has grown up with technology, the minor aims to study humanities using digital tools.

More than 20 courses are available for students to take in pursuit of the minor. These courses concern different topics, such as English, geography and cinema studies. There is also the option of independent studies, if a student gains approval from the Digital Humanities Advisory Board.

Students will have to take six courses to gain the minor, but only two of those are specified: Literature and Digital Culture and the Technologies and Texts Capstone.

Literature and Digital Humanities is a prerequisite, while Technologies and Texts Capstone is the last class a student has to take before completing the minor. The minor requires 24 credits in total, with eight coming from the two required classes.

Throughout the minor, students will create different multimedia projects in an effort to “visualize, publish and analyze concerns in text that is studied,” according to the Minor in Digital Humanities pamphlet.

The digital humanities minor could help students gain a more well-rounded experience and add to their personal portfolio. Students will get the opportunity to create websites and study maps, publications and digital archives.

Along with this new minor, a digital humanities speakers series has been holding events in the Knight Library. The series is titled “Why DH? Why DH now?” and has varying focuses, like electronics and journalism.

Three events have already passed, but another one will be held on Feb. 15, in which Stanford professors Shelley Fisher Fishkin and Gordon Chang will give a joint talk on a project entitled “Chinese Railroad Workers in North America.”

