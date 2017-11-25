Rapid Reaction: Ducks get backups playing time and coast to 69-10 win
Key Plays
— Aidan Schneider 25-yard field goal with 7:21 remaining in the third quarter
— Darell Garretson has his pass tipped up into the air and then intercepted and returned for a touchdown increasing the lead to 62-7 with 6:22 remaining in the third quarter. Garretson later left the game after a late hit by Elijah George, who was ejected from the game with a targeting call.
— Oregon State kicker Jordan Choukair makes a 24-yard field goal.
— Kani Benoit sprints for a 47-yard touchdown run with 11:24 remaining in the fourth quarter to take a 69-10 lead. The touchdown broke the record for most points scored by Oregon in a Civil War game.
Oregon passing
— Justin Herbert: 13-of-23 for 251 yards, three touchdowns
Oregon rushing
— Royce Freeman: 19 carries for 122 yards, two touchdowns
— Kani Benoit: 11 carries for 122 yards, one touchdown
— Jaylon Redd: two carries for 31 yards, one touchdown
— Justin Herbert: one carry for six yards, one touchdown
Oregon receiving
— Dillon Mitchell: six catches for 119 yards, two touchdowns
— Jaylon Redd: two catches for 51 yards
— Jacob Breeland: three catches for 33 yards, one touchdown
Oregon State passing
— Darell Garretson: 11-of-20 for 112 yards, one touchdown and two interception
Oregon State rushing
— Ryan Nall: 14 carries for 41 yards
Oregon State receiving
— Timmy Hernandez: four catches for 63 yards, one touchdown
Total offense
Oregon: 577 yards (266 passing, 311 rushing)
Oregon State: 211 yards (113 passing, 98 rushing)
Follow Zak Laster on Twitter: @zlast3445