Oregon Ducks linebacker La'Mar Winston Jr. (32) celebrates after making a tackle for loss. The Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers for the 121st Civil War at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Rapid Reaction: Ducks get backups playing time and coast to 69-10 win

Key Plays

— Aidan Schneider 25-yard field goal with 7:21 remaining in the third quarter

— Darell Garretson has his pass tipped up into the air and then intercepted and returned for a touchdown increasing the lead to 62-7 with 6:22 remaining in the third quarter. Garretson later left the game after a late hit by Elijah George, who was ejected from the game with a targeting call.

— Oregon State kicker Jordan Choukair makes a 24-yard field goal.

— Kani Benoit sprints for a 47-yard touchdown run with 11:24 remaining in the fourth quarter to take a 69-10 lead. The touchdown broke the record for most points scored by Oregon in a Civil War game.

Oregon passing

— Justin Herbert: 13-of-23 for 251 yards, three touchdowns

Oregon rushing

— Royce Freeman: 19 carries for 122 yards, two touchdowns

— Kani Benoit: 11 carries for 122 yards, one touchdown

— Jaylon Redd: two carries for 31 yards, one touchdown

— Justin Herbert: one carry for six yards, one touchdown

Oregon receiving

— Dillon Mitchell: six catches for 119 yards, two touchdowns

— Jaylon Redd: two catches for 51 yards

— Jacob Breeland: three catches for 33 yards, one touchdown

Oregon State passing

— Darell Garretson: 11-of-20 for 112 yards, one touchdown and two interception

Oregon State rushing

— Ryan Nall: 14 carries for 41 yards

Oregon State receiving

— Timmy Hernandez: four catches for 63 yards, one touchdown

Total offense

Oregon: 577 yards (266 passing, 311 rushing)

Oregon State: 211 yards (113 passing, 98 rushing)

Follow Zak Laster on Twitter: @zlast3445

Comments

Tell us what you think: