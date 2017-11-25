Photos: The Oregon Ducks prepare to play the Oregon State Beavers in the 121st Civil War

Members of the Oregon and Oregon State marching bands practice on the field before the game. The Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers for the 121st Civil War at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) walks with the team before the game. The Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers for the 121st Civil War at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
The Duck high-fives oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt before the game. The Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers for the 121st Civil War at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
The Duck dances in the plaza in front of the Moshofsky Center before the game. The Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers for the 121st Civil War at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon coach Willie Taggert confidently approaches the tunnel Autzen Staidum. The Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers for the 121st Civil War at Autzen Staidum in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon linebacker Sampson Niu (12) high-fives a young fan before the game. The Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers for the 121st Civil War at Autzen Staidum in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon defense enters the tunnel to Autzen Stadium. The Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers for the 121st Civil War at Autzen Staidum in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon offensive coordinator Mario Cristobal watches the offensive linemen warm up before the game. The Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers for the 121st Civil War at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks place kicker Adam Stack (96) punts the ball during the warm up. The Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers for the 121st Civil War at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (15) recovers a punt during the warm up. The Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers for the 121st Civil War at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back Kani Benoit (29) carries the ball before the game. The Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers for the 121st Civil War at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)