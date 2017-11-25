Halftime Rapid Reaction: Oregon routing Oregon State 52-7
It’s the 121st all-time meeting between Oregon and Oregon State, and at the half, the Ducks lead the Beavers 52-7.
Halftime rapid reaction. Oregon leads Oregon State 52-7. pic.twitter.com/mRCG2MAndy
Key Plays
— Aidan Schneider converts a 31-yard field goal to put the Ducks ahead early, 3-0. Eight play, 64 yard opening drive for Oregon.
— Royce Freeman rushes two yards for a touchdown to put Oregon up 10-0 with 6:50 remaining in the first quarter.
— Ugo Amadi forces a Beavers fumble, which is scooped up by Thomas Graham Jr at the Oregon 33-yard line. On the ensuing drive, Justin Herbert connects with Dillon Mitchell in the back of the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown to put the Ducks up 17-0.
— Oregon State responds on the following drive. Beavers quarterback Darell Gatterson went deep and found Timmy Hernandez for a 43-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 17-7.
— The offensive fireworks continued. Following a 49-yard completion to Jaylon Redd, Herbert finds Jacob Breeland for a 12-yard touchdown to put Oregon up 24-7.
— Tony Brooks-James exits with an apparent right-leg injury with 11:38 remaining in the second quarter.
— An eight-play, 68 yard drive ends with a 13-yard rushing touchdown from Freeman, his second of the night and 60th of his career, to put the Ducks up 31-7. With the touchdown, Freeman now holds the Pac-12’s career rushing touchdown record.
— After a failed trick play on fourth down from the Beavers, Redd rushes for a 19-yard touchdown on the next play to put the Ducks up 38-7. It’s the first touchdown of Redd’s career.
— Following the Ducks’ score, they get the ball right back after an interception from Thomas Graham Jr, returned to the Oregon 38. The resulting Ducks offensive drive ends with a 6-yard touchdown run from Herbert to put the Ducks up 45-7.
— A 53-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell puts the Ducks up 52-7 in the final minutes of the first half.
Oregon passing
— Justin Herbert: 11-of-17 for 227 yards, three touchdowns
Oregon rushing
— Royce Freeman: 16 carries for 115 yards, two touchdowns
— Kani Benoit: two carries for 47 yards
— Jaylon Redd: two carries for 31 yards, one touchdown
— Justin Herbert: one carry for six yards, one touchdown
Oregon receiving
— Dillon Mitchell: five catches for 113 yards, two touchdowns
— Jaylon Redd: one catch for 49 yards
— Jacob Breeland: two catches for 17 yards, one touchdown
Oregon State passing
— Darell Garretson: 9-of-16 for 65 yards, one touchdown and one interception
Oregon State rushing
— Ryan Nall: nine carries for 33 yards
Oregon State receiving
— Timmy Hernandez: three catches for 56 yards, one touchdown
Total offense
Oregon: 431 yards (227 passing, 204 rushing)
Oregon State: 121 yards (66 passing, 55 rushing)
