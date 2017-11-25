Oregon Ducks running back Kani Benoit (29) carries the ball before the game. The Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers for the 121st Civil War at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Halftime Rapid Reaction: Oregon routing Oregon State 52-7

It’s the 121st all-time meeting between Oregon and Oregon State, and at the half, the Ducks lead the Beavers 52-7.

Key Plays

— Aidan Schneider converts a 31-yard field goal to put the Ducks ahead early, 3-0. Eight play, 64 yard opening drive for Oregon.

— Royce Freeman rushes two yards for a touchdown to put Oregon up 10-0 with 6:50 remaining in the first quarter.

— Ugo Amadi forces a Beavers fumble, which is scooped up by Thomas Graham Jr at the Oregon 33-yard line. On the ensuing drive, Justin Herbert connects with Dillon Mitchell in the back of the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown to put the Ducks up 17-0.

— Oregon State responds on the following drive. Beavers quarterback Darell Gatterson went deep and found Timmy Hernandez for a 43-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 17-7.

— The offensive fireworks continued. Following a 49-yard completion to Jaylon Redd, Herbert finds Jacob Breeland for a 12-yard touchdown to put Oregon up 24-7.

— Tony Brooks-James exits with an apparent right-leg injury with 11:38 remaining in the second quarter.

— An eight-play, 68 yard drive ends with a 13-yard rushing touchdown from Freeman, his second of the night and 60th of his career, to put the Ducks up 31-7. With the touchdown, Freeman now holds the Pac-12’s career rushing touchdown record.

— After a failed trick play on fourth down from the Beavers, Redd rushes for a 19-yard touchdown on the next play to put the Ducks up 38-7. It’s the first touchdown of Redd’s career.

— Following the Ducks’ score, they get the ball right back after an interception from Thomas Graham Jr, returned to the Oregon 38. The resulting Ducks offensive drive ends with a 6-yard touchdown run from Herbert to put the Ducks up 45-7.

— A 53-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell puts the Ducks up 52-7 in the final minutes of the first half.

Oregon passing

— Justin Herbert: 11-of-17 for 227 yards, three touchdowns

Oregon rushing

— Royce Freeman: 16 carries for 115 yards, two touchdowns

— Kani Benoit: two carries for 47 yards

— Jaylon Redd: two carries for 31 yards, one touchdown

— Justin Herbert: one carry for six yards, one touchdown

Oregon receiving

— Dillon Mitchell: five catches for 113 yards, two touchdowns

— Jaylon Redd: one catch for 49 yards

— Jacob Breeland: two catches for 17 yards, one touchdown

Oregon State passing

— Darell Garretson: 9-of-16 for 65 yards, one touchdown and one interception

Oregon State rushing

— Ryan Nall: nine carries for 33 yards

Oregon State receiving

— Timmy Hernandez: three catches for 56 yards, one touchdown

Total offense

Oregon: 431 yards (227 passing, 204 rushing)

Oregon State: 121 yards (66 passing, 55 rushing)

