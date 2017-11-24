Photos: The Oregon Ducks defeat the DePaul Blue Demons 89-79 in overtime at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament

DePaul Blue Demons guard Eli Cain (11) goes for a layup while being defended by Oregon Ducks guard Elijah Brown (5). The Oregon Ducks play the DePaul Blue Demons during the second round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Mikyle McIntosh (22) recovers the ball while being defended by DePaul Blue Demons center Marin Maric (34). The Oregon Ducks play the DePaul Blue Demons during the second round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Troy Brown (0) dives to try and recover the ball from a DePaul Blue Demons player. The Oregon Ducks play the DePaul Blue Demons during the second round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Roman Sorkin (41) tries to maintain possession while being defended by multiple DePaul Blue Demons players. The Oregon Ducks play the DePaul Blue Demons during the second round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Paul White (13) reaches down to recover the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the DePaul Blue Demons during the second round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Abu Kigab (24) celebrates after dunking the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the DePaul Blue Demons during the second round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
DePaul Blue Demons guard Devin Gage (3) goes for a layup while being guarded by Oregon Ducks forward Mikyle McIntosh (22) and Oregon Ducks forward Abu Kigab (24). The Oregon Ducks play the DePaul Blue Demons during the second round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Paul White (13) reaches to block the shot of DePaul Blue Demons center Marin Maric (34). The Oregon Ducks play the DePaul Blue Demons during the second round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Troy Brown (0) goes for a layup while being defended by DePaul Blue Demons center Marin Maric (34). The Oregon Ducks play the DePaul Blue Demons during the second round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) tries to get a shot off while being defended by DePaul Blue Demons center Marin Maric (34). The Oregon Ducks play the DePaul Blue Demons during the second round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
The Duck points at the referee after a call did not go in the favor of Oregon. The Oregon Ducks play the DePaul Blue Demons during the second round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Elijah Brown (5) goes for a layup between a group of DePaul Blue Demons players. The Oregon Ducks play the DePaul Blue Demons during the second round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Elijah Brown (5) dribbles past DePaul Blue Demons guard Eli Cain (11). The Oregon Ducks play the DePaul Blue Demons during the second round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Paul White (13) shoots for three over a DePaul Blue Demons player. The Oregon Ducks play the DePaul Blue Demons during the second round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) goes for a layup over DePaul Blue Demons guard Max Strus (31). The Oregon Ducks play the DePaul Blue Demons during the second round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Victor Bailey Jr. (10) recovers a rebound. The Oregon Ducks play the DePaul Blue Demons during the second round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon head coach Dana Altman speaks to the team during a timeout. The Oregon Ducks play the DePaul Blue Demons during the second round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (1) and Oregon Ducks forward Troy Brown (0) leave the court after the game. The Oregon Ducks play the DePaul Blue Demons during the second round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)