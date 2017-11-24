Oregon Volleyball beats the Oregon State Beavers in five sets, snaps losing streak

The Oregon Ducks beat the Oregon State Beavers in five sets to win the Civil War at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon, on Friday night in the regular season finale.

Ronika Stone led the Ducks with 14 kills and Taylor Agost added 12. Willow Johnson and Lindsey Vander Weide each added 11 kills.

Oregon started the deciding fifth set with a kill by Vander Weide. The two teams then exchanged 3-point runs. Later in the set, Oregon clinched the 15-9 set victory with a 5-0 run, thanks to three Oregon State errors.

In the first set the Ducks used a 6-1 run, which ended with a kill by Vander Weide, to put the Beavers away for the 25-22 victory.

Oregon State raced away with the second set because of a 15-4 run to take a commanding 21-9 lead. Oregon attempted to get back into the match using a 7-2 run, but the lead was too significant. The Beavers scored on two Oregon errors to win the set 25-16 and tie the match.

Another scoring run decided the third set. The Ducks scored 9-of-10 points to take a 13-8 lead. From there, Oregon’s lead never grew more than six or shrunk by less than three the rest of the way. The Ducks won 25-21 on another kill by Vander Weide.

“Lindsey was the game-changer after the second set,” head coach Matt Ulmer said. “I couldn’t be more proud of her response, and really in every area she stepped up. How clutch was she at the end serving, and she was so tough putting the ball exactly where I wanted it time and time again. Just really proud of her. She really needed this and our team really needed this. It’s an exciting way to go into the postseason.”

Looking to end the match in the fourth set, Oregon held a 14-13 lead before Oregon State took off on a 7-2 run to put the Beavers five points away from forcing the deciding fifth set. The Ducks scored three straight points attempting to get back in the set, but the Beavers ended on a 5-2 run, which concluded with an attack error by Vander Weide, giving the Beavers the four point set win.

The win snaps a four-game losing streak for the Ducks. They finish the regular season with a 16-11 record and 10-10 in the Pac-12.

Oregon will learn their postseason fate Sunday during the NCAA Volleyball Selection show at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

