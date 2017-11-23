Photos: The Oregon Ducks fall to the Connecticut Huskies 71-63 in the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational

Former Oregon men’s basketball player Jordan Bell watches the team warm up before the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Connecticut Huskies during the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Mikyle McIntosh (22) make a pass to a teammate. The Oregon Ducks play the Connecticut Huskies during the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Roman Sorkin (41) is put under pressure by Connecticut Huskies forward Josh Carlton (25). The Oregon Ducks play the Connecticut Huskies during the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Troy Brown (0) is guarded by Connecticut Huskies guard Alterique Gilbert (3). The Oregon Ducks play the Connecticut Huskies during the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (1) dribbles past two Connecticut defenders on his way to hoop. The Oregon Ducks play the Connecticut Huskies during the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Victor Bailey Jr. (10) goes for a layup while being defended by Connecticut Huskies forward David Onuorah (34). The Oregon Ducks play the Connecticut Huskies during the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Mikyle McIntosh (22) falls in a group of Connecticut player after going to rebound the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the Connecticut Huskies during the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Victor Bailey Jr. (10) goes for a layup. The Oregon Ducks play the Connecticut Huskies during the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Mikyle McIntosh (22) falls into Connecticut Huskies guard Alterique Gilbert (3) while reaching for a ball. The Oregon Ducks play the Connecticut Huskies during the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Elijah Brown (5) falls after going up for a rebound. The Oregon Ducks play the Connecticut Huskies during the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Mikyle McIntosh (22) goes for a dunk while being defended by Connecticut Huskies forward Josh Carlton (25). The Oregon Ducks play the Connecticut Huskies during the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) tries to control the ball after falling. The Oregon Ducks play the Connecticut Huskies during the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Elijah Brown (5) looks for a teammate to pass to. The Oregon Ducks play the Connecticut Huskies during the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Victor Bailey Jr. (10) collides with Connecticut Huskies guard Antwoine Anderson (0) while chasing down a loose ball. The Oregon Ducks play the Connecticut Huskies during the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Nike co-founder and Oregon alumni Phil Knight waves to the crowd during a timeout. The Oregon Ducks play the Connecticut Huskies during the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Paul White (13) drives past Connecticut Huskies forward David Onuorah (34). The Oregon Ducks play the Connecticut Huskies during the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (1), Connecticut Huskies guard Jalen Adams (4) and Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) dive after a loose ball. The Oregon Ducks play the Connecticut Huskies during the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon head coach Dana Altman leaves the floor after the end of the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Connecticut Huskies during the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)