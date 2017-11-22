Why do upperclassmen live on campus?

When Jeremy Williams transferred from Chemeketa Community College to the University of Oregon as a sophomore, he wanted to live in the dorms because of their proximity to campus.

According to UO Admissions, 14 percent of sophomores lived on campus in 2016, while 77 percent of freshmen lived on campus. Even less upperclassmen lived in the residence halls — just 6 percent of juniors and 1 percent of seniors. So why do some upperclassmen choose to stay, while most of their peers have moved off campus?

He says there are some negatives to living on campus, but it was worth it.

“It’s a fun little community experience,” the pre-journalism student said.

Williams said that though it feels strange being one of the older individuals in his friend group, he doesn’t really mind interacting with first-year students.

“They are some of my best friends,” he said.

Another student who lives in the dorms is Patrick Fuller, a pre-business sophomore. He says that there’s a stigma associated with living in the dorms for non-freshmen, though he enjoys the hot food options and nearby community events.

“My distance in age and experiences, even though it is only a single year, has been noticeable,” Fuller said.

“There are a few older students on my floor and others in other buildings,” Fuller said, “so it has been helpful as a base of support.”

Dawson Quinton is also a sophomore, majoring in economics. He said that living in the dorms in general can be difficult since they can be loud and crowded.

“I feel a little detached from the other students living here,” he said.

Quinton does not know any other non-freshmen who are living in the dorms, and his friends are living in apartments off campus. The Daily Emerald reported that a predicted 90 percent of freshmen are living on campus this year, up thirteen percentage points from 2016 due to the new freshmen live-on requirement.

For some, the financial strain that comes with living on campus was worth it. According to the University Housing website, rates for room and a standard meal plan in Global Scholars Hall start at $13,500. The most expensive room — a single with bath — costs $19,900. In comparison, the costs of a two-bedroom Agate Apartment range from $730 to $910. Over nine months, the total rent would range from $6,570 to $8,190.

“The dorms are costly — especially Global Scholars Hall,” Quinton said, “but in the end, this was just the best decision, personally.”

Even though these issues exist within the dorms, some older students still choose to live in the dorms instead of living in an apartment or a house off campus. Some of these older students may desire a community experience or closer proximity to campus.

There are, though, various perils that come with living in the dorms — scabies outbreaks, obnoxious drunk people and unsanitary bathrooms — and these affect every person who lives in the dorms.

“Sharing the laundry machines,” said Williams. “That’s a nightmare.”

