Artist Chloe Settle stands with her piece "Lightness/Darkness." Settle often creates graphic visuals to accompany electronic music. University of Oregon art group entitled Hyperplum held their first showcase entitled "This is Us" on Nov. 10, 2017.(Natalie Waitt-Gibson/Emerald)

Review: Hyperplum creates accessible art for the masses

The nine artists that makeup Hyperplum gathered Friday Nov. 10 to display their work in their debut house show “This Is Us” at the Powerhouse garage on 19th Avenue and Oak Street. The nine pieces that were shown in the garage didn’t shy from bold statements on topics such as the environment, technology and the relationship between light and dark. But, the cohesive theme of the night was accessible art.

Hyperplum is comprised of fifth year BFA students on their last leg of their undergraduate journey. This year will be spent attempting to give all of their creativity a more defined direction. No two artists share the exact same vision, so it was important to create a show celebrating their individuality.

“Every BFA group in the past has had an identity so we were playing around with the idea of a band where everyone has their own personality. None of our pieces are the same, so it just fit,” Hyperplum artist, Mary Vertulfo, said.

The different personalities were undoubtedly present at the show on a Friday evening. The pieces were scattered around the garage as if by accident. Nothing felt forced. Each piece matched its message in a thought-provoking and effortless way. None of the intimidation that is stereotypically attached to an art show was found in the Powerhouse garage. A variety of guests packed the space with beer cans in hand as they observed each piece. The work stimulated important conversations.

“There are a million ways for people to say what they want to say, but through my art right here is really the only way I know how to express my thoughts,” Hyperplum artist, Donovan Neal, said. “It’s awesome to watch my work causing other people to think.”

Light projections, digitized trees, a voice recorder and a drumming animal received positive responses. But, as the year moves forward so does the group’s attention. With a winter term show on the horizon, it’s time to switch gears and develop new pieces. The winter and spring shows will attempt to parallel the accessibility of “This Is Us”.

“We are just friends making weird work,” Vertulfo said. “We didn’t want the show to be intimidating and wanted it to be accessible to everyone.”

