Oregon men’s basketball gets five-star Bol Bol

On Monday, five-star center Bol Bol announced on the Players’ Tribune that he has committed to the University of Oregon.

I would like To thank everyone who recruited me. I had a tough decision to make. Today I would like to announce I have committed to Oregon https://t.co/kWOmpiKTt8 pic.twitter.com/cdyMrp5JQg — Bol Bol (@bolmanutebol) November 20, 2017

After missing out on the No. 1 recruit in the nation, RJ Barrett, the Ducks get the No. 2 recruit, according to Scout.com, and will become the No. 1 recruiting class for 2018. Bol, a 7-foot-1 center who recently transferred from Mater Dei High School in Orange County, California, to Findlay Prep in Las Vegas, was fielding offers from Kentucky and Arizona among others.

“I didn’t know much about the school until I started getting recruited by Oregon’s assistant coach, Tony Stubblefield,” Bol wrote. “And then later by Coach Altman. Before that, I knew they had a lot of jerseys, a lot of different shoe combinations, but that was about it. But it was really those first few meetings with Coach Stubblefield that impressed me the most. He was accessible. He got to know me. He was really real with me.”

He wrote that part of the decision was based on Oregon’s brand, clothing options (especially his size 14 shoes) and the school’s social media presence.

“During my official visit — it was on a recent weekend — we got to go into a room someone said was known as the Phil Knight room,” he wrote. “It was this special room where they showcase all the new Oregon gear Nike is working on.”

He is the son of former NBA player Manute Bol, who passed away when Bol was 10. Bol says he made the decision to go to Oregon over his childhood dream school: Kentucky.

“I made my final decision to go to Oregon pretty recently,” Bol said. “It was during a long car ride. I had made my official visit to Kentucky a few days before that. So I had a lot to think about. I was super stressed. Kentucky had been my dream school ever since I was a kid.”

Dana Altman has already added Miles Norris, Louis King and Will Richardson as the Ducks look to fill in gaps left after losing six players from the Final Four team.

The Ducks take on Connecticut on Thursday in their first game of the PK 80 in Portland.

