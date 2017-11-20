Robert Guldberg (Courtesy of the University of Oregon)

Leader of Knight Campus announced

He calls himself fundamentally a bioengineer, but his next job is going to be bigger.

Robert Guldberg, a Georgia Tech professor and leader in scientific research, will be the executive director of Oregon’s $1 billion scientific school, The Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact, according to an announcement on AroundtheO Monday.

He currently holds Georgia Tech’s Director’s Chair for the bioengineering and bioscience school. He also is a faculty member of the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Georgia Tech.

He will manage an estimated 750 jobs created by the Knight Campus, set to open in 2020, and his starting annual salary is $550,000.

According to his Georgia Tech bio, his past research focuses on these scientific ventures:

Musculoskeletal growth and development

Functional regeneration following traumatic injury

Degenerative diseases, including skeletal fragility and osteoarthritis

In his promotional video by UO, Guldberg said he appreciates a diverse team.

Guldberg earned his bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. at the University of Michigan.

