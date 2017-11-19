Men's BasketballMultimediaPhotoSports

PHOTOS: Ducks basketball remains undefeated (4-0) with victory over Ball State (95-71)

November 19, 2017 at 9:23 pm


Oregon guard Payton Pritchard (3) warms up his three-point shot before the game. The Oregon Ducks stay undefeated after a victory against the Ball State Cardinals at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon forward Kenny Wooten (1) converts an offensive rebound into a 2-point put-back. The Oregon Ducks stay undefeated after a victory against the Ball State Cardinals at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon forward Troy Brown (0) is swatted by a defending player. The Oregon Ducks stay undefeated after a victory against the Ball State Cardinals at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon guard Payton Pritchard (3) sneaks by a defender. The Oregon Ducks stay undefeated after a victory against the Ball State Cardinals at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon forward Troy Brown (0) scores the first points of the game with a one-handed dunk. The Oregon Ducks stay undefeated after a victory against the Ball State Cardinals at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon guard Elijah Brown (5) charges up the key of the basket. The Oregon Ducks stay undefeated after a victory against the Ball State Cardinals at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon forward Keith Smith (11) eyes the basket before a free-throw. The Oregon Ducks stay undefeated after a victory against the Ball State Cardinals at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon forward Paul White (13) soars to the basket. The Oregon Ducks stay undefeated after a victory against the Ball State Cardinals at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon head coach Dana Altman talks strategy during the final minutes of regulation. The Oregon Ducks stay undefeated after a victory against the Ball State Cardinals at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon guard Victor Bailey Jr. (10) finishes a fast break with a layup. The Oregon Ducks stay undefeated after a victory against the Ball State Cardinals at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon guard Payton Pritchard (3) charges to the basket. The Oregon Ducks stay undefeated after a victory against the Ball State Cardinals at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon guard Payton Pritchard (3) discusses the game victory with his teammates. The Oregon Ducks stay undefeated after a victory against the Ball State Cardinals at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Phillip Quinn

Phillip Quinn

