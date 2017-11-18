Protesters hold up their fists in solidarity. President Schill's speech is interrupted by protesting University of Oregon students on Oct. 6, 2017. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

Student Collective proposes resolution to UO Senate

Wednesday, the UO Student Collective spoke at the UO Senate meeting and presented the Senate with a resolution. The resolutions ask the Senate to support the collective and urge UO administration to drop the student conduct code charges against members of the collective.

The UO Senate has sole governance authority over UO faculty and is separate from the University president and his administration according to the UO constitution and UO senate bylaws.

The Senate will discuss and possibly vote on the resolution at the next meeting on Nov. 29 according to a UO Senate President Chris Sinclair.

The resolution also asks the Senate to denounce white supremacists and urges UO President Michael Schill to pledge to “use his power to deny White Supremacists and hate groups a platform on this campus to the best of his ability.”

During the meeting, members of the collective spoke to the Senate and addressed the proposed resolution as well their issues with the university and the process it took when charging the members of the collective.

The charges against members of the collective came after the group held a protest on Oct. 6 at President Schill’s State of the University speech. The charges against the members are “disruption of university” and “failure to comply” so far at least one member has been found responsible for the charge of “disruption of university”

