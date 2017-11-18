Oregon cornerback Ugo Amadi (7) tackles Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tony Ellison (9) after he made a catch. The Oregon Ducks host the Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Rapid Reaction: Ducks defeat Arizona 48-28

The Oregon Ducks (6-5) defeated the Arizona Wildcats (7-4) 48-28 to clinch a bowl game. The Ducks contained Heisman contender Khalil Tate while Oregon’s rushing game exploded for 353 total yards.

Key Plays

— Royce Freeman gave the Ducks a 35-21 lead after an 11-yard touchdown run. He reached over the pylon to after patiently waiting for blocks to develop for his third touchdown of the game.

— Arizona answered with a 2-yard touchdown run from Zach Green to cut the lead to 35-28.

— An Aiden Schneider 40-yard field goal extended Oregon’s lead to 38-28 to start the fourth quarter.

— The Ducks scored again, this time on a Freeman 1-yard touchdown run. Freeman punched it in after a 50-yard flea flicker from Herbert to Johnny Johnson III. Oregon lead 45-28.

— Schneider would add three more points for the Ducks with a 24-yard field goal. Oregon lead 48-28.

Oregon passing

— Justin Herbert: 14-of-21 for 235 yards, one touchdown and one interception

Oregon rushing

— Royce Freeman: 19 carries for 135 yards and four touchdowns

— Tony Brooks-James: 19 carries for 124 yards

— Justin Herbert: Four carries for 40 yards and one touchdown

Oregon receiving

— Dillon Mitchell: Six receptions for 25 yards

— Jacob Breeland: One receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown

Arizona passing

— Khalil Tate: 18-of-35, 159 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions

Arizona rushing

— Nick Wilson: 17 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns

— Khalil Tate: 14 carries for 32 yards

Arizona receiving

— Tony Ellison: Six receptions for 52 yards

Total offense

Oregon: 588 total yards

Arizona: 330 total yards

Follow Jack Butler on Twitter @Butler917

Comments

Tell us what you think: