Podcast: Caleb Porter leaves the Timbers, 2018 World Cup Set

November 18, 2017 at 6:00 am


Shawn Medow, Adam Eberhardt and Cal Will discuss all the recent news in the world of soccer, including head coach Caleb Porter’s decision to leave the Portland Timbers, the 2018 FIFA World Cup field and the upcoming UEFA Champions League fixtures. There’s also plenty of discussion regarding the United States men’s national team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup, which features talk about how that will impact the future of the sport in the U.S. going forward.

This episode was produced by Alec Cowan.

