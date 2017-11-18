Photos: The Oregon Ducks lead the Arizona Wildcats 28-21 at the half

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dillon Mitchell (13) tries to escape the tackle of an Arizona player. The Oregon Ducks host the Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon cornerback Ugo Amadi (7) tackles Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tony Ellison (9) after he made a catch. The Oregon Ducks host the Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) breaks away for a long run toward the end zone. The Oregon Ducks host the Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tony Ellison (9) is tackled by an Oregon defender. The Oregon Ducks host the Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon safety Tyree Robinson (2) gets into an argument with Arizona Wildcats safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (6) after a play. The Oregon Ducks host the Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) gets into the end zone to score. The Oregon Ducks host the Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks linebacker La’Mar Winston Jr. (32) celebrates with a teammate after getting a sack. The Oregon Ducks host the Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dillon Mitchell (13) tries to escape the tackle of Arizona Wildcats cornerback Malik Hausman (38). The Oregon Ducks host the Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dane Cruikshank (9) celebrates while running back an intercepted ball. The Oregon Ducks host the Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Arizona Wildcats running back Nick Wilson (28) dives into the end zone while being tackled by Oregon cornerback Arrion Springs (1). The Oregon Ducks host the Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks tight end Jacob Breeland (27) makes a catch for a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks host the Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks linebacker Troy Dye (35) and Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Jalen Jelks (97) tackle an Arizona player. The Oregon Ducks host the Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) gets into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game. The Oregon Ducks host the Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks host the Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)