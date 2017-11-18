Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass during the warm up. The Oregon Ducks host the Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Halftime Rapid Reaction: Oregon leads Arizona 28-21

Halftime rapid reaction with @ShawnMedow. Oregon leads Arizona 28-21. Herbert is back and Ducks hold Tate to 18 rushing yards. pic.twitter.com/UPnvm7ooSm — Jack Butler (@Butler917) November 19, 2017

Justin Herbert returned to the starting lineup as Oregon football took on Arizona. At halftime, the Ducks lead the Wildcats 28-21.

Key Plays

— Nick Wilson glides beyond Oregon’s defense for an 18-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

— Justin Herbert responds with a 40-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game 7-7.

— Royce Freeman runs for a record 59th career rushing touchdown to make it a 14-7 game, passing LaMichael James.

— Khalil Tate steps on Henry Mondeaux’s stomach, nearly sparking a brawl. Arizona was penalized 15 yards and failed to convert for a first down, punting and giving the Ducks possession inside the Wildcats’ half.

— Justin Herbert throws an interception that is returned to the end zone but the touchdown is brought back for taunting. Arizona scores a touchdown on the ensuing drive to tie the game at 14.

— Wilson rushes for 20 yards to the end zone for his second score of the game to give the Wildcats a 21-14 lead.

— Herbert finds Jacob Breeland en route to the end zone for a 39-yard touchdown to tie the game at 21.

— Freeman runs for 28 yards to give the Ducks a 28-21 lead going into halftime.

Oregon passing

— Justin Herbert: 9-of-11 for 122 yards, one touchdown and one interception

Oregon rushing

— Royce Freeman: 13 carries for 84 yards, two touchdowns

— Justin Herbert: Three carries for 37 yards, one touchdown

— Jaylon Redd: One carry for 23 yards

Oregon receiving

— Dillon Mitchell: Five catches for 23 yards

— Jacob Breeland: One catch for 39 yards and a touchdown

Arizona passing

— Khalil Tate: 8-of-15 for 77 yards, one touchdown

Arizona rushing

— Nick Wilson: Seven carries for 45 yards, two touchdowns

— Khalil Tate: 10 attempts for 18 yards

Arizona receiving

— Tony Ellison: Three catches for 33 yards, one touchdown

Total offense

Oregon: 292 yards, 122 passing, 170 rushing

Arizona: 173 yards, 77 passing, 96 rushing

Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow

Comments

Tell us what you think: