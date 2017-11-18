Halftime Rapid Reaction: Oregon leads Arizona 28-21
Halftime rapid reaction with @ShawnMedow. Oregon leads Arizona 28-21. Herbert is back and Ducks hold Tate to 18 rushing yards. pic.twitter.com/UPnvm7ooSm
— Jack Butler (@Butler917) November 19, 2017
Justin Herbert returned to the starting lineup as Oregon football took on Arizona. At halftime, the Ducks lead the Wildcats 28-21.
Key Plays
— Nick Wilson glides beyond Oregon’s defense for an 18-yard touchdown to open the scoring.
— Justin Herbert responds with a 40-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game 7-7.
— Royce Freeman runs for a record 59th career rushing touchdown to make it a 14-7 game, passing LaMichael James.
— Khalil Tate steps on Henry Mondeaux’s stomach, nearly sparking a brawl. Arizona was penalized 15 yards and failed to convert for a first down, punting and giving the Ducks possession inside the Wildcats’ half.
— Justin Herbert throws an interception that is returned to the end zone but the touchdown is brought back for taunting. Arizona scores a touchdown on the ensuing drive to tie the game at 14.
— Wilson rushes for 20 yards to the end zone for his second score of the game to give the Wildcats a 21-14 lead.
— Herbert finds Jacob Breeland en route to the end zone for a 39-yard touchdown to tie the game at 21.
— Freeman runs for 28 yards to give the Ducks a 28-21 lead going into halftime.
Oregon passing
— Justin Herbert: 9-of-11 for 122 yards, one touchdown and one interception
Oregon rushing
— Royce Freeman: 13 carries for 84 yards, two touchdowns
— Justin Herbert: Three carries for 37 yards, one touchdown
— Jaylon Redd: One carry for 23 yards
Oregon receiving
— Dillon Mitchell: Five catches for 23 yards
— Jacob Breeland: One catch for 39 yards and a touchdown
Arizona passing
— Khalil Tate: 8-of-15 for 77 yards, one touchdown
Arizona rushing
— Nick Wilson: Seven carries for 45 yards, two touchdowns
— Khalil Tate: 10 attempts for 18 yards
Arizona receiving
— Tony Ellison: Three catches for 33 yards, one touchdown
Total offense
Oregon: 292 yards, 122 passing, 170 rushing
Arizona: 173 yards, 77 passing, 96 rushing
Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow