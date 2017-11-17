Players to Watch as the Ducks face Arizona

Tyrell Crosby / Left Tackle / Oregon

With Justin Herbert at quarterback, Oregon is a run-focused team. With Braxton Burmeister under center, the team leans even more on the run. Left tackle Tyrell Crosby has played well on the offensive line all season. He is ranked in the top 10 nationally in run blocking and pass blocking by Pro Football Focus, and Crosby will need to continue to step up to give his QB a chance. Assuming Burmeister starts, the running game will need to be top-notch, and that means Crosby needs to play well. If Herbert returns, protecting the quarterback will be more important than ever.

Shun Brown / Wide Receiver / Arizona

While Arizona’s offense unquestionably runs through quarterback Khalil Tate, the Ducks would be remiss to ignore the Wildcats’ skill players. Brown is one of the team’s leading receivers and works out of the slot. He doesn’t have size, but he has the speed and elusiveness to give Oregon big problems if the secondary isn’t locked in.

Jalen Jelks / Defensive End / Oregon

Jelks has been a force to be reckoned with as he is second in the Football Bowl Subdivision in quarterback hurries. Going up against one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in college football, Jelks will need to have a big game if the Ducks want to shut down Tate. Jelks’ speed off the edge and length give him the tools he needs to harass Tate. If he can get into the backfield and finish his tackles, he could throw a wrench in Arizona’s game plan.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles / Safety / Arizona

One of Oregon’s biggest assets on offense is speed. Players like Taj Griffin and Tony Brooks-James can wreak havoc if they get free. As Arizona’s dominant safety, Flannigan-Fowles will be responsible for shutting down big plays. The 6-foot-2-inch junior is a strong tackler and effective in pass coverage. If he has a big day, the Ducks will struggle to make an offensive impact.

Follow Aaron Alter on Twitter @aaronalter95

Comments

Tell us what you think: