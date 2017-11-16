The Knight Campus renderings feature a skybridge over Franklin Boulevard. (Courtesy of the University of Oregon)

University of Oregon hopes to purchase a parking lot to expand Knight Campus

The Register-Guard reported today that the University of Oregon is hoping to purchase a city-owned parking lot to expand the neighboring Knight research campus. The parking lot is immediately north of the planned Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact along Franklin Boulevard.

The proposal surprised Eugene city councilors when City Manager Jon Ruiz asked them on Nov. 13 to authorize the sale of the property to the university for more than $3.2 million, according to the Register-Guard.

City councilors decided to postpone the vote.

In June, the UO requested to purchase the 1.7 acre lot from the city, and the sale request wasn’t publicly disclosed until the request during the council meeting.

The UO stated that it plans to build “something” on the lot if the sale goes through, according to the Register-Guard; but there are no definitive plans yet. Possible uses for the land could be related to Knight Campus’ research emphasis.

City councilors asked how the UO would amend the loss of parking if the UO develops the site. The lot has 150 stalls, a number that adds to the city’s requirement for parking spaces. Eugene requires that the UO have 2,085 stalls during arena events that draw more than 6,501 spectators, according to the Register-Guard, and the UO stated that it has a 410-space surplus during those events.

Even if the development goes through, according to UO spokesman Tobin Klinger, there would still be a 250-space surplus.

