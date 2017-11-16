Oregon Head Coach Dana Altman laughs while answering a question during his press conference. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon men’s basketball secures four-star Will Richardson

Four-star guard Will Richardson signed for Oregon men’s basketball on Thursday, according to 247Sports.

Richardson, a 6-foot-4-inch left-handed shooter will join the Ducks’ already strong recruiting class of 2018, which has already secured four-star Miles Norris and five-star Louis King. According to 247Sports, the Ducks’ recruiting class moves up from 26th to eight in the nation by adding Richardson.

Richardson, ranked the 47th best recruit and No. 4 guard in the nation, comes from Oak Hill Academy in Midway, Georgia.

“I see myself coming in as a leader and a lead guard that can play on and off the ball,” Richardson told Scout. “Can make the right pass and lead the team verbally and be a local leader on the court.”

The Ducks are still in the hunt for the No. 3 recruit, Bol Bol, who could make Oregon’s recruiting class the No. 1 in the nation.

Oregon continues its nonconference schedule on Friday night when they take on Alabama State at 8 p.m. and then Ball State on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Matthew Knight Arena.

