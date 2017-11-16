Oregon men’s basketball secures four-star Will Richardson
Four-star guard Will Richardson signed for Oregon men’s basketball on Thursday, according to 247Sports.
Richardson, a 6-foot-4-inch left-handed shooter will join the Ducks’ already strong recruiting class of 2018, which has already secured four-star Miles Norris and five-star Louis King. According to 247Sports, the Ducks’ recruiting class moves up from 26th to eight in the nation by adding Richardson.
Will Richardson to @247Sports: "I'm going to the University of Oregon." | Story: https://t.co/G2TMW3EOev pic.twitter.com/G1g6oM6eWs
— Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) November 16, 2017
Richardson, ranked the 47th best recruit and No. 4 guard in the nation, comes from Oak Hill Academy in Midway, Georgia.
“I see myself coming in as a leader and a lead guard that can play on and off the ball,” Richardson told Scout. “Can make the right pass and lead the team verbally and be a local leader on the court.”
The Ducks are still in the hunt for the No. 3 recruit, Bol Bol, who could make Oregon’s recruiting class the No. 1 in the nation.
Oregon continues its nonconference schedule on Friday night when they take on Alabama State at 8 p.m. and then Ball State on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Matthew Knight Arena.
Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow