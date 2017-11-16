Sabrina Ionescu (20) poses for a photo after her team's victory. Oregon basketball play against the CSUN Matadors in a preseason match at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Ionescu ties Pac-12 triple-double record in 83-68 win over Texas A&M

For the second game in a row, Sabrina Ionescu recorded a triple-double. It’s the sixth of the sophomore’s career, which ties the Pac-12 record.

In Oregon’s first road game of the season, the No. 10 Ducks (3-0) defeated No. 19 Texas A&M 83-68 in the Preseason WNIT semifinal in College Station, Texas, on Thursday night. Ionescu’s triple-double consisted of 16 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists while Ruthy Hebard went 10-of-10 from the field. She put up 24 points and brought down eight rebounds in the win.

Ionescu’s historic night was marred by her 3-of-14 shooting, but that will be forgotten with her achievement.

Ugliest Triple Double of my life. I’ll bounce back and get a prettier one for y’all🙌🏼 #GoDucks https://t.co/lOUedPEJxB — Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) November 17, 2017

While Ionescu and Hebard stole the show once again, junior Oti Gildon recorded 12 points and nine rebounds. Senior Lexi Bando and junior Maite Cazorla scored 10 points each. Cazorla also had eight assists.

Texas A&M went on a 7-0 run to take a 34-28 halftime lead. Hebard led the Ducks with nine points, while Ionescu was 0-of-4 at the midway point of the game.

The Ducks turned it around in the second half with a quick 6-0 run and halted an 8-0 run by the Aggies late in the game to take the victory.

The win is head coach Kelly Graves’ 10th for the Ducks against a top-25 opponent. Five of those wins have come on the road.

The Ducks shot 50 percent from the field and 37 percent from behind the arc as they advance to the WNIT final on Sunday at 12 p.m. PT on CBS Sports Network.

