2018 schedule finalized for Oregon football
The Pac-12 announced the 2018 conference schedule on Thursday, which finalizes Oregon football’s schedule for next season. The Ducks will start with four straight home games to begin the season, which gets underway on Sept. 1 against Bowling Green State University. The Ducks then play Portland State and San Jose State to round out the non-conference portion of their schedule.
Conference play starts on Sept. 22 at home against the Stanford Cardinal. The first road game of the season comes Sept. 29 against the California Golden Bears.
Oregon will then get an extra week of preparation in advance of their home game against the Washington Huskies, before playing three of their next four games on the road. The road trip starts with a trip to Pullman, Washington, to play Washington State before heading to the desert to play Arizona. The Bruins come to Eugene on Nov. 3 before their last road game out of the state, a game against the Utah Utes. Senior day will be on Nov. 17 next season in a matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The schedule ends on Black Friday next season on the road with the annual Civil War matchup against Oregon State.
Should the Ducks qualify for next season’s Pac-12 championship game, that game is played on Nov. 30 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
The conference opponents Oregon played in 2017 will be the same next season, with just the locations being flipped. Every two years the conference rotates two opponents that teams don’t have to play. For the Ducks in 2017 and 2018 those two teams are USC and Colorado.
2018 Oregon Football Schedule
Sept. 1 Bowling Green
Sept. 8 Portland State
Sept. 15 San Jose State
Sept. 22 Stanford
Sept. 29 at Cal
Oct. 6 OPEN
Oct. 13 Washington
Oct. 20 at Washington State
Oct. 27 at Arizona
Nov. 3 UCLA
Nov. 10 at Utah
Nov. 17 Arizona State
Nov. 23 (Fri.) at Oregon State
