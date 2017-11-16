Oregon head coach Willie Taggart and Washington head coach Chris Petersen talk at midfield before the start of the game. The Oregon Ducks face the No. 12 Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash. on Nov. 4, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

2018 schedule finalized for Oregon football

The Pac-12 announced the 2018 conference schedule on Thursday, which finalizes Oregon football’s schedule for next season. The Ducks will start with four straight home games to begin the season, which gets underway on Sept. 1 against Bowling Green State University. The Ducks then play Portland State and San Jose State to round out the non-conference portion of their schedule.

Conference play starts on Sept. 22 at home against the Stanford Cardinal. The first road game of the season comes Sept. 29 against the California Golden Bears.

Oregon will then get an extra week of preparation in advance of their home game against the Washington Huskies, before playing three of their next four games on the road. The road trip starts with a trip to Pullman, Washington, to play Washington State before heading to the desert to play Arizona. The Bruins come to Eugene on Nov. 3 before their last road game out of the state, a game against the Utah Utes. Senior day will be on Nov. 17 next season in a matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The schedule ends on Black Friday next season on the road with the annual Civil War matchup against Oregon State.

Should the Ducks qualify for next season’s Pac-12 championship game, that game is played on Nov. 30 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The conference opponents Oregon played in 2017 will be the same next season, with just the locations being flipped. Every two years the conference rotates two opponents that teams don’t have to play. For the Ducks in 2017 and 2018 those two teams are USC and Colorado.

2018 Oregon Football Schedule

Sept. 1 Bowling Green

Sept. 8 Portland State

Sept. 15 San Jose State

Sept. 22 Stanford

Sept. 29 at Cal

Oct. 6 OPEN

Oct. 13 Washington

Oct. 20 at Washington State

Oct. 27 at Arizona

Nov. 3 UCLA

Nov. 10 at Utah

Nov. 17 Arizona State

Nov. 23 (Fri.) at Oregon State

Follow Zak Laster on Twitter: @zlast3445

Comments

Tell us what you think: