Updated: Eugene Police responding to shooting near Autzen Stadium, one arrested

Update Thursday 10:45 a.m.:

During the police investigation police investigation, Phillip Alan Stiggins, age 34, of Springfield, was arrested at 10:23 p.m. on Nov. 15, according to a Eugene Police press release.

The involved parties in the shooting had left the O Bar parking lot onto Commons Drive. Two of the involved vehicles were possibly two silver or gray colored BMWs and were observed driving east on Commons Drive toward Kinsrow Avenue. The two cars were exchanging gunfire. The primary officer on the scene notified Springfield Police Department of a potential hazard traveling toward Springfield.

Springfield Police Department later stopped a vehicle associated with the incident at the intersection of Centennial and 1st Street. Two people were detained, including Stiggins, who was driving the vehicle. The passenger who had been detained was released and not charged.

He was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Cocaine Two Grams or More and Delivery of Cocaine.

At least two apartments in the 100 block of Common Drive were hit by bullets. The occupants had no physical injuries.

Police are continuing to seek the second vehicle, described as “a gray BMW sedan that potentially has damage from bullets.”

The investigation is ongoing.

—

Update Wednesday 5:30 p.m.:

Springfield Police pulled over a vehicle that may be involved in the investigation of a shooting that occurred earlier Today, according to Eugene PD SGT. Malcolm McAlpine.

There are no reported injuries.

One of the vehicles involved in the shooting is a light-colored sedan, possibly a four-door BMW. The driver of the vehicle has not yet been apprehended or identified.

Springfield PD does not know how many people were in each of the two cars but have detained two people from the apprehended car.

Between seven and twelve shell casings were found on the scene, some of the which hit cars and one apartment building, according to McAlpine.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

—

Eugene Police responded to reports of shots fired near the O Bar at 115 Commons Drive at approximately 11:33 a.m. and the area is now cordoned off, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

Eugene Police said that the dispute was between two male drivers in separate vehicles and that there were shots fired in the altercation.

No information was provided in regards to any injuries and the police are investigating the incident.

The Emerald reached out to the Eugene Police Department for comment but did not receive any at the time of this post being published.

Casey Crowley and Ryan Nguyen contributed the reporting in this article.

Comments

Tell us what you think: