Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) throws up the "O" after cutting his part of the net. The Oregon Ducks face the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. on March 12, 2016. (Taylor Wilder/Emerald)

Former Ducks thrive in the NBA

The Oregon men’s basketball team is coming off of its first Final Four appearance since the Ducks won the first NCAA National Championship in 1939. Four of the five starters from the Final Four team have gone on to play at the professional level. Many of those players have already made a name for themselves in the NBA, and the season is just getting started.

Jordan Bell / Golden State Warriors

Bell was taken in the second round of the NBA draft, the 32nd overall pick, to the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors. He has already become an integral bench player for the Warriors, shooting over 70 percent from the field (19-27). Head coach Steve Kerr and many of Bell’s all-star teammates have raved about the rookie’s performances.

“Jordan does everything, whether it’s steals, blocks, rebounds, finishing at the rim,” guard Klay Thompson told the San Francisco Chronicle. “He’s obviously a great asset for us and continues to get the work in every day.”

Dillon Brooks / Memphis Grizzlies

Bell isn’t the only Duck from last years’ starting five to earn minutes in the NBA. Dillon Brooks is not only tallying minutes, but he has become a starter for the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks started his fourth-consecutive game on Saturday against the Houston Rockets. Back in the Grizzlies’ season-opener against the Pelicans, Brooks scored 19 points, the highest scoring debut for a Grizzly rookie in 11 years. Brooks also also made his way back to Oregon last week as the Grizzlies took on the Portland Trailblazers. Brooks logged 38 minutes, seven points, eight rebounds and two blocks in the win.

Tyler Dorsey / Atlanta Hawks

Dorsey was drafted 41st overall by the Atlanta Blackhawks. He has appeared in six games for the Hawks but was reassigned to the Hawks’ G-League affiliate, the Erie Bayhawks, on Sunday. During his six game stint, Dorsey averaged 1.7 points and 0.3 assists.

Chris Boucher and Dylan Ennis

Boucher signed a two-way contract with Golden State while recovering from a torn ACL. Dylan Ennis played for the Warriors throughout the summer league, but now plays overseas in Serbia.

Other former Ducks still playing:

Aaron Brooks, an Oregon Athletics Hall-of-Famer, signed with the Timberwolves for his 10th NBA season. Joseph Young, the 2015 Pac-12 player of the year, is with the Pacers for his third season in the NBA.

Follow Kylee O’Connor on Twitter @kyleethemightee

Comments

Tell us what you think: