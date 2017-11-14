Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) adjusts his helmet during the warm up. The Oregon Ducks face the No. 12 Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash. on Nov. 4, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Ducks prepare for Arizona as Herbert’s possible return looms

After taking the bye week to rest and work on fundamentals, the Ducks are back to their usual game week preparations as the Arizona Wildcats come to Eugene on Saturday.

The biggest question right now is whether quarterback Justin Herbert will play. He’s been out for weeks with a fractured collarbone, but he could return this Saturday.

Head coach Willie Taggart said on Monday that the decision will be made moments before the game, so if the Ducks don’t know throughout the week, they’ll prepare with both Herbert and Braxton Burmeister.

“At the end of the day, you just have to find out how many reps you’ve got per day and really get some balance in what we’re doing schematically,” quarterbacks coach Marcus Arroyo said. “Justin’s got to get some rust off if he’s going to throw a little more and feel comfortable, and that’s our plan.”

The Ducks bye week came at a time where they could regroup and attack the final two home games of the season, so did they improve?

“Without a doubt,” offensive line coach Mario Cristobal said. “These guys have never had an issue getting up for practice. I think they, and the staff, did a good job of approaching each day as an opportunity.”

Sophomore wide receiver Brenden Schooler will play his brother, Colin, on Saturday. Colin is a freshman linebacker at Arizona, and if the two brothers meet in the field, they’ll be ready.

“If he gets the chance, he’ll probably hit me, and if I get the chance I’ll probably hit him,” Brenden said.

