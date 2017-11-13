Podcast: Spotlight on Science: Science communication with Theresa Cheng and Saul Propp

In this second season debut of Spotlight on Science, Kris Chauvin and Max Drascher speak with Theresa Cheng and Saul Propp about science communication: why it is important and how scientists and researchers can get better at it. Science communication aims to explain research and findings in a way that informs and convinces the public of its validity. Theresa Cheng is currently a Ph.D. student at the UO studying developmental psychology and Saul Propp is a third year Physics Ph.D. student studying theoretical electron optics and quantum information theory.

Spotlight on Science is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to spark conversations across disciplines with researchers at the University of Oregon, bringing in researchers to discuss their work in a way that is understandable to everyone.

This episode was produced by Alec Cowan. Our theme song is “Zombie Disco” by Six Umbrellas.

