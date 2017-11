Podcast: A Recap of Washington and a bye week review of Oregon’s season

On this episode of the Emerald Football Podcast, Sports reporters Jack Butler and GMorris review Oregon’s 38-3 loss to Washington. They then take advantage of Oregon’s bye week to look at how the season has progressed thus far, discussing how injuries have impacted the team and how Oregon’s bowl chances look heading into the final two games of the season.

This episode was produced by Alec Cowan.

Comments

Tell us what you think: