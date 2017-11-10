Oregon sophomore Katie Rainsberger leads the pack during the second lap around the course. The University of Oregon hosts the Pac-12 Cross Country Championship meet at the Springfield Golf Club in Marcola, Ore. on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Cross-Country West Regionals: Women place third, men get fourth

Oregon finished their penultimate race today at the West Regionals in Seattle with the women finishing third behind San Francisco and Stanford. The men were fourth, beat by Portland, Washington and Stanford.

Neither team placed in the automatic qualifying spots, but based on the track and field savvy site, FloTrack.org, both the men and women should have accumulated enough points to get an entry, officially called an at-large bid, into the NCAA Championships in Louisville, Kentucky next Friday.

The 92 points scored by the Oregon women was not enough to automatically qualify for the NCAA Championships. SFU junior Charlotte Taylor, the 2016 NCAA 10,000-meter champion, won the race in 19 minutes, 14 seconds — a new course record.

Katie Rainsberger improved her standing from last year, getting fifth in 19:30. Oregon placed three in the top 15, with Lilli Burdon in ninth at 19:43 and Carmela Cardama Baez in 13th at 19:52. Senior Alli Cash, who was sidelined all season due to injury, made her season debut by placing 43rd in 20:31.

Junior Tanner Anderson was sixth overall on the men’s side in 29:43, beating Stanford’s Grant Fisher. Emmanuel Roudolff-Levisse of Portland won in 29:33, and Portland placed three in the top four spots to secure the title. Their team score of 63 just edged out Washington, who scored 65 points. The Oregon men scored 149 points.

Pac-12 Freshmen of the Year Cooper Teare was 23rd and the second overall runner for the Ducks. He ran 29:59 for his first ever 10k.

Both teams will have to wait for the official bids to be announced tomorrow at 12 p.m. There are 13 additional spots to go with the 18 automatic qualifiers from each of the nine regions around the country.

Full Results – Women of Oregon (6K):

Oregon – Third (92 points)

5. Katie Rainsberger (19:30.9)

9. Lilli Burdon (19:43.3)

13. Carmela Cardama Baez (19:52.5)

32. Emma Abrahamson (20:27.8)

33. Jessica Hull (20:28.9)

37. Judy Pendergast (20:36.0)

43. Alli Cash (20:41.5)

Full Results – Men of Oregon (10K):

Oregon – Fourth (149 points)

6. Tanner Anderson (29:43.6)

23. Cooper Teare (29:59.3)

32. Blake Haney (30:13.1)

42. Reed Brown (30:20.3)

46. Austin Tamagno (30:32.0)

53. Connor Clark (30:44.5)

102. Travis Neuman (31:36.8)

