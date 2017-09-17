Oregon offensive lineman Jake Pisarcik (76) lifts up Oregon running back Kani Benoit (29) following Benoit's touchdown. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

AP Poll: Ducks ranked No. 24, UCLA and Stanford drop out of top 25

In week four’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, Oregon earned its first top 25 spot of the season, ranked No. 24 following its 49-13 win over Wyoming on Saturday.

Along with the Ducks, four other Pac-12 schools are ranked in the top 25. USC fell from fourth to fifth after a double overtime win over Texas; Washington moved down from sixth to seventh, despite a 48-16 win over Fresno State; Washington State moved up from 21st to 18th with a 52-23 win over Oregon State; and Utah, which beat San Jose State 54-16, earned a spot at 23rd after receiving the 26th-most votes in last week’s poll.

UCLA, ranked No. 25 last week, and Stanford, ranked No. 19 last week, both fell out of the top 25 after losses to Memphis and San Diego State, respectively. The Cardinal still received votes but the Bruins did not receive any.

Colorado (3-0) earned the 27th-most votes after a 41-21 win over Northern Colorado while California sits seven spots outside the top 25 after beating Mississippi to remain 3-0. Colorado plays Washington next week and Cal hosts USC.

The Ducks received the 30th-most votes last week but a dominant performance in Laramie, Wyoming against Josh Allen’s offense helped give the Ducks the No. 24 ranking. Oregon kept the Cowboys’ star quarterback to only 64 passing yards in the Ducks’ third win of the Willie Taggart era.

The poll:

Alabama (45) Clemson (15) Oklahoma (1) Penn State USC Oklahoma State Washington Michigan Wisconsin Ohio State Georgia Florida State Virginia Tech Miami Auburn TCU Mississippi State Washington State Louisville Florida South Florida San Diego State Utah Oregon LSU

Also receiving votes: West Virginia 114, Colorado 93, Maryland 84, Vanderbilt 83, Notre Dame 57, Memphis 21, California 19, Stanford 16, Kentucky 11, Kansas St. 10, Duke 10, Tennessee 6, Texas Tech 4, Iowa 2, Wake Forest 2, Michigan St. 1, Houston 1.

