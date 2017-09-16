FootballSports
Oregon Ducks linebacker Troy Dye (35) celebrates after making a sack. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Rapid reaction: Ducks’ defense controls second half, defeat Wyoming 49-13

September 16, 2017 at 7:49 pm


Oregon goes undefeated in nonconference play with a 49-13 victory over Wyoming. The Ducks controlled the game from the start, including Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen.

Key Plays

— Wyoming added a 42-yard field goal after an 11-play, 42-yard drive at the end of the third quarter to put the score at 42-13.

— Oregon nose guard Jordon Scott forced Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen to scramble from the pocket and make a throw across the middle of the field. Linebacker A.J Hotchkins intercepted it.

— The Ducks scored off the turnover with a Kani Benoit 4-yard rushing touchdown. The drive took 3 minutes 34 seconds off the clock in the fourth quarter and increased the lead to 49-13.

Oregon passing:

Justin Herbert — 18-of-29 for 241 yards, one touchdown, one interception and one rushing touchdown

Oregon rushing:

Royce Freeman — 30 carries for 157 yards and three touchdowns

Kani Benoit — eight carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns

Oregon receiving: 

Dillon Mitchell — six receptions for 65 yards

Johnny Johnson III — four receptions for 53 yards

Taj Griffin — one reception for 20 yards and one touchdown

Wyoming passing:

Josh Allen — 9-of-24 for 64 yards and one interception

Wyoming rushing:

Milo Hall — 11 carries for 43 yards

Wyoming receiving:

Austin Conway — four receptions for 27 yards

