Rapid reaction: Ducks’ defense controls second half, defeat Wyoming 49-13
Oregon goes undefeated in nonconference play with a 49-13 victory over Wyoming. The Ducks controlled the game from the start, including Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen.
Key Plays
— Wyoming added a 42-yard field goal after an 11-play, 42-yard drive at the end of the third quarter to put the score at 42-13.
— Oregon nose guard Jordon Scott forced Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen to scramble from the pocket and make a throw across the middle of the field. Linebacker A.J Hotchkins intercepted it.
— The Ducks scored off the turnover with a Kani Benoit 4-yard rushing touchdown. The drive took 3 minutes 34 seconds off the clock in the fourth quarter and increased the lead to 49-13.
Oregon passing:
Justin Herbert — 18-of-29 for 241 yards, one touchdown, one interception and one rushing touchdown
Oregon rushing:
Royce Freeman — 30 carries for 157 yards and three touchdowns
Kani Benoit — eight carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns
Oregon receiving:
Dillon Mitchell — six receptions for 65 yards
Johnny Johnson III — four receptions for 53 yards
Taj Griffin — one reception for 20 yards and one touchdown
Wyoming passing:
Josh Allen — 9-of-24 for 64 yards and one interception
Wyoming rushing:
Milo Hall — 11 carries for 43 yards
Wyoming receiving:
Austin Conway — four receptions for 27 yards
