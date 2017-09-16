Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (73) awaits the snap during the third quarter of the season opener for the Oregon Ducks. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)

Halftime rapid reaction: Oregon handling Wyoming at halftime, lead 42-10

The Oregon Ducks lead the Wyoming Cowboys 42-10 at halftime.

Key Plays

— The Ducks scored first on a Royce Freeman rush on a 1-yard touchdown run after a 12 play, 55-yard drive.

— After another three-and-out from Wyoming, Freeman scored a 3-yard touchdown to give Oregon a 14-0 lead.

— Charles Nelson muffed a punt to give Wyoming the ball near the red zone. Wyoming capitalized with a Josh Allen 10-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 14-7.

— Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert fumbled the ball to, again, give Wyoming good field position. Oregon held Wyoming to a field goal this time to put the game at 14-10.

— Oregon extended the lead with a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 9-yard Herbert touchdown run. Oregon leads 21-10.

— The Ducks had a long drive that ended with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to Taj Griffin to extend the lead to 28-10.

— Oregon took a 35-10 lead after another 1-yard Freeman rush. It was Freeman’s third of the game.

— Ducks’ safety Tyree Robinson recovered an Allen fumble and returns it to the 2-yard line. Oregon would take a 42-10 lead after a Kani Benoit 1-yard touchdown.

Oregon passing:

Justin Herbert — 13-of-20 for 195 yards and one touchdown

Oregon rushing:

Royce Freeman — 20 carries for 72 yards and three touchdowns

Oregon receiving:

Charles Nelson — two receptions for 27 yards

Dillon Mitchell — three catches for 3o yards

Johnny Johnson III — four catches for 53 yards

Taj Griffin — one catch for 20 yards and one touchdown

Wyoming passing:

Josh Allen — 3-of-14 for 13 yards

Wyoming rushing:

Milo Hall — five rushes for 21 yards

Wyoming receiving:

Austin Conway — two receptions for eight yards

