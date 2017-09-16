Halftime rapid reaction: Oregon handling Wyoming at halftime, lead 42-10
The Oregon Ducks lead the Wyoming Cowboys 42-10 at halftime.
Key Plays
— The Ducks scored first on a Royce Freeman rush on a 1-yard touchdown run after a 12 play, 55-yard drive.
— After another three-and-out from Wyoming, Freeman scored a 3-yard touchdown to give Oregon a 14-0 lead.
— Charles Nelson muffed a punt to give Wyoming the ball near the red zone. Wyoming capitalized with a Josh Allen 10-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 14-7.
— Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert fumbled the ball to, again, give Wyoming good field position. Oregon held Wyoming to a field goal this time to put the game at 14-10.
— Oregon extended the lead with a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 9-yard Herbert touchdown run. Oregon leads 21-10.
— The Ducks had a long drive that ended with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to Taj Griffin to extend the lead to 28-10.
— Oregon took a 35-10 lead after another 1-yard Freeman rush. It was Freeman’s third of the game.
— Ducks’ safety Tyree Robinson recovered an Allen fumble and returns it to the 2-yard line. Oregon would take a 42-10 lead after a Kani Benoit 1-yard touchdown.
Oregon passing:
Justin Herbert — 13-of-20 for 195 yards and one touchdown
Oregon rushing:
Royce Freeman — 20 carries for 72 yards and three touchdowns
Oregon receiving:
Charles Nelson — two receptions for 27 yards
Dillon Mitchell — three catches for 3o yards
Johnny Johnson III — four catches for 53 yards
Taj Griffin — one catch for 20 yards and one touchdown
Wyoming passing:
Josh Allen — 3-of-14 for 13 yards
Wyoming rushing:
Milo Hall — five rushes for 21 yards
Wyoming receiving:
Austin Conway — two receptions for eight yards
