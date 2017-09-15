Podcast: Horchata Squad is here to break down Hispanic Heritage month

Horchata Squad is a four-part Hispanic Heritage month podcast hosted by Latinx siblings Veronica Fernandez-Alvarado and Ricardo Alvarado celebrating the culture, history and accomplishments of Latinxs. In this pilot episode, Veronica and Ricardo breakdown Mexican film innovators and writers who have inspired and paved the way for other Latinx artists.

Music in this episode is La Chona by Los Tucanes de Tijuana and Fertilizer by Frank Ocean.

This episode was produced by Veronica Feranandez-Alvarado and Alec Cowan.

Comments