MultimediaPodcast
(Valeria Merino)

Podcast: Horchata Squad is here to break down Hispanic Heritage month

September 15, 2017 at 6:00 am


Horchata Squad is a four-part Hispanic Heritage month podcast hosted by Latinx siblings Veronica Fernandez-Alvarado and Ricardo Alvarado celebrating the culture, history and accomplishments of Latinxs. In this pilot episode, Veronica and Ricardo breakdown Mexican film innovators and writers who have inspired and paved the way for other Latinx artists.

Music in this episode is La Chona by Los Tucanes de Tijuana and Fertilizer by Frank Ocean.

This episode was produced by Veronica Feranandez-Alvarado and Alec Cowan.

Comments

Alec Cowan

Alec Cowan

Alec Cowan is the Podcast Editor for the Emerald. He spends most of his time purchasing books he doesn't read and listening to podcasts to sound more smarter.

Related Posts

FootballPodcastSportsSports Podcasts

Podcast: Recap of Nebraska and a preview of Wyoming

FootballMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: The Oregon Ducks defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 42-35, improve to 2-0

FootballMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: The Oregon Ducks lead the Nebraska Cornhuskers 42-14 at the half

FootballMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: The Oregon Ducks prepare for the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers