Oregon Ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (80) dives to make a catch while being chased by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Lamar Jackson (21). The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Players to watch: Pass rush will be important in stopping Josh Allen

The Ducks are fresh off a 42-35 victory over Nebraska and on their way to Laramie, Wyoming, to face a 1-1 Wyoming team. It is a talented team that, even as a non-Power-5 team, has recently made bowl appearances.

The Ducks hope to go undefeated in nonconference play with a win over Wyoming.

Here are some players to watch:

Josh Allen / Quarterback / Wyoming

Allen has the prototypical size for an NFL quarterback. He stands at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, and is a projected first-round NFL draft pick. Last season, he completed 56 percent of his passes, averaged 228.8 yards per game and threw 28 touchdowns. So far this season, in games against Iowa and Gardner-Webb, he has completed 63 percent of his passes for an average of 251 yards and two touchdowns. In 18 career starts he has 30 touchdowns, but 17 interceptions. He’s a turnover prone quarterback who struggles against Power-5 opponents. Against Iowa and Nebraska he threw one touchdown and seven interceptions.

Johnny Johnson III / Wide Receiver / Oregon

The freshman receiver is on the mind of Oregon fans after making a spectacular diving catch against Nebraska. He is a deep-threat who is an emerging weapon for quarterback Justin Herbert to use. Wyoming faced two run-heavy offenses against Iowa and Gardner-Webb, so they haven’t faced a quarterback as good as Herbert. The passing game will be crucial in exposing the Wyoming defense. He’s second on the team in receptions, and he’s averaging close to 20 yards per catch. He had four receptions for 80 yards against Nebraska, and he shows no signs of slowing down.

Jonah Moi / Outside Linebacker / Oregon

Moi had a sack at a crucial time in the game against Nebraska. He also tipped the ball in the air for what would be the game-winning interception by Ugo Amadi. The redshirt-senior rotates at the outside linebacker position based on what package defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt wants to use. The pass-rush package will be very important against Allen, and Moi is a big part of that. Allen can make every throw, so if he’s given time in the pocket he can burn Oregon’s secondary. Moi and the pass-rush will be important in stopping Allen.

Andrew Wingard / Safety / Wyoming

Wingard leads Wyoming in tackles through two games. As a safety, he even has one tackle for loss. Wyoming is not afraid to stack the box with another safety to try and stop the run. Wingard also has one interception this season. He’s started 25 consecutive games, so he’s seen it all and he’s durable. He’s also been named to three prestigious preseason college football award watch lists.

