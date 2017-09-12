UOPD makes arrest in connection to on-campus rape

UOPD has arrested 21-year-old Alejandro Martin Cibrian, of Eugene, who allegedly raped a 21-year-old woman on the University of Oregon campus. The rape occurred August 19, near the Collier House on East 13th Avenue.

Cibrian was arrested on Monday in connection to the case, and faces first-degree rape and second-degree sexual assault charges. He is currently being held at the Lane County Jail.

Neither the woman nor Cibrian are connected with the university, but the woman was an acquaintance of Cibrian’s, a university spokesman told the Register Guard.

More information to come as the story unfolds.

