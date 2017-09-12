CrimeNews
(Stacy Yurishcheva/Emerald)

UOPD makes arrest in connection to on-campus rape

September 12, 2017 at 7:14 pm


UOPD has arrested 21-year-old Alejandro Martin Cibrian, of Eugene, who allegedly raped a 21-year-old woman on the University of Oregon campus. The rape occurred August 19, near the Collier House on East 13th Avenue.

Alejandro Cibrian (Lane County Jail)

Cibrian was arrested on Monday in connection to the case, and faces first-degree rape and second-degree sexual assault charges. He is currently being held at the Lane County Jail.

Neither the woman nor Cibrian are connected with the university, but the woman was an acquaintance of Cibrian’s, a university spokesman told the Register Guard. 

More information to come as the story unfolds.

Comments

Erin Carey

Erin Carey

Related Posts

NewsSports

Emeralds’ manager arrested on DUII charges Friday night

NewsSportsWomen's Soccer

Ducks fall to Anteaters 1-0

FootballNewsSports

Report: Darren Carrington’s blood-alcohol content measured at 0.11 during July arrest

News

President Schill expresses support for DACA and undocumented students on campus