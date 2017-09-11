Emeralds players celebrate their first title win in 41 years. The Eugene Emeralds play the Everett AquaSox in game three of the Northwest League Championship series in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 13, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Emeralds’ manager arrested on DUII charges Friday night

The manager of the Eugene Emeralds, Jesus Feliciano, was booked in Lane County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving early Saturday morning, first reported by the Register-Guard.

Feliciano, 38, was booked on two misdemeanor charges at 1:47 a.m. Saturday morning, hours after getting arrested at West Sixth Avenue and Tyler Street, according to the Register-Guard. The arrest came the night before the Emeralds lost to Vancouver in Game 1 of the Northwest League championship series.

The Register-Guard reported that, according to Eugene police department spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin, Feliciano’s 2015 Honda Accord was going in-and-out of its lane on Interstate 105. The police officer made the the traffic stop after the vehicle exited onto West Sixth Avenue. The police officer suspected intoxication, so he proceeded to conduct an investigation and arrest Feliciano.

Feliciano’s attorney, Lissa Casey, released the following statement on Monday:

“Mr. Feliciano is considering all legal options available to clear his name after being wrongfully arrested. He blew a 0.0 on the intoxilyzer and looks forward to more forensic evidence that will exonerate him. He intends to prove his innocence in court if charges are filed, and he has retained me to do exactly that.”

Feliciano is in his second season managing the Emeralds. Last season, he led the Ems to a NWL championship. It was the first for the franchise in 41 years.

Follow Jack Butler on Twitter @Butler917

Comments