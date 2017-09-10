Papé Field at dusk. The Oregon Ducks played the University of Southern California Trojans on October 17, 2015 in Eugene, Oregon. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

Ducks fall to Anteaters 1-0

Oregon soccer’s four-game winning streak was snapped Sunday afternoon in a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Anteaters scored the only goal of the match in the 37th minute. Grayson Galbraith sent a header into the net after a corner from teammate Reema Bzeih to give her team the lead.

The Ducks were unable to battle back. In addition to losing their winning streak, the match was also the first time all season that the Ducks failed to outshoot their opponents. UC Irvine’s outshot the Ducks 10-3 and outshot the Ducks 14-9 at the conclusion of the game.

The Ducks will look to rebound Friday, when they take on the Montana Grizzlies at Papé Field.

