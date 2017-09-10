Oregon Ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (80) dives to make a catch while being chased by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Lamar Jackson (21). The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

AP Poll: Oregon five spots out, UCLA breaks into ranking

The week three Associated Press Top 25 poll was released on Sunday, and there was lots of action among Pac-12 teams.

Oregon, not yet ranked in the top 25, received 61 votes after its 42-35 win over Nebraska, placing them five spots outside the top 25. The Ducks were six spots outside the top 25 last week.

The premier game in the Pac-12 was a matchup between Stanford and USC. The Trojans moved up two spots to No. 4 after a 42-24 victory, while Stanford dropped five spots to 19.

Washington moved up one spot to No. 6 after a dominating victory over Montana.

Washington State escaped an upset by Boise State with a triple-overtime 47-44 victory, but they dropped one spot in the rankings to 21.

UCLA breaks into the top 25 at No. 25 after a convincing win against Hawaii.

Poll:

1. Alabama (58)

2. Oklahoma (2)

3. Clemson (1)

4. USC

5. Penn State

6. Washington

7. Michigan

8. Ohio State

9. Oklahoma State

10. Wisconsin

11. Florida State

12. LSU

13. Georgia

14. Louisville

15. Auburn

16. Virginia Tech

17. Miami (FL)

18. Kansas State

19. Stanford

20. TCU

21. Washington State

22. South Florida

23. Tennessee

24. Florida

25. UCLA Also received votes: Utah 101, South Carolina 72, Colorado 66, West Virginia 63, Oregon 61, Maryland 42, Notre Dame 31, San Diego State 16, Houston 10, Mississippi State 3, Boise State 3, California 2, Vanderbilt 2, Iowa 2, Texas Tech 2, Michigan State 1

