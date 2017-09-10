FootballSports
AP Poll: Oregon five spots out, UCLA breaks into ranking

September 10, 2017 at 12:47 pm


The week three Associated Press Top 25 poll was released on Sunday, and there was lots of action among Pac-12 teams.

Oregon, not yet ranked in the top 25, received 61 votes after its 42-35 win over Nebraska, placing them five spots outside the top 25. The Ducks were six spots outside the top 25 last week.

The premier game in the Pac-12 was a matchup between Stanford and USC. The Trojans moved up two spots to No. 4 after a 42-24 victory, while Stanford dropped five spots to 19.

Washington moved up one spot to No. 6 after a dominating victory over Montana.

Washington State escaped an upset by Boise State with a triple-overtime 47-44 victory, but they dropped one spot in the rankings to 21.

UCLA breaks into the top 25 at No. 25 after a convincing win against Hawaii.

Poll:

1. Alabama (58)
2. Oklahoma (2)
3. Clemson (1)
4. USC
5. Penn State
6. Washington
7. Michigan
8. Ohio State
9. Oklahoma State
10. Wisconsin
11. Florida State
12. LSU
13. Georgia
14. Louisville
15. Auburn
16. Virginia Tech
17. Miami (FL)
18. Kansas State
19. Stanford
20. TCU
21. Washington State
22. South Florida
23. Tennessee
24. Florida
25.  UCLA

Also received votes: Utah 101, South Carolina 72, Colorado 66, West Virginia 63, Oregon 61, Maryland 42, Notre Dame 31, San Diego State 16, Houston 10, Mississippi State 3, Boise State 3, California 2, Vanderbilt 2, Iowa 2, Texas Tech 2, Michigan State 1

