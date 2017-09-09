Rapid Reaction: Oregon holds off second-half Nebraska comeback to beat Huskers 42-35
Key Plays:
— Tanner Lee hits Stanley Morgan for an 18-yard touchdown pass on Nebraska’s opening drive of the second half.
— Nebraska scored again on its next drive. Once again, Lee found Morgan for a 28-yard touchdown pass to make it 42-28 Oregon.
— On second down and two from Oregon’s 38-yard line, Justin Herbert lobbed deep pass into triple coverage that was intercepted by Aaron Williams. Williams returned Herbert’s first interception of the season back to Oregon’s 44-yard line.
— Royce Freeman fumbled on Oregon’s 22-yard line with less than five minutes remaining in the game. Nebraska recovered the fumble and ended up scoring on the ensuing drive, cutting Oregon’s lead to 42-35.
— After an Oregon punt pushed Nebraska to Oregon’s 44-yard line, Tanner Lee’s pass to start the drive was intercepted by Ugo Amadi with 2:06 left to play. Oregon ran the clock out from there and won 42-35.
Oregon rushing
Royce Freeman — 29 carries, 153 yards, two touchdowns.
Oregon passing
Justin Herbert — 25-of-33, 365 yards, three touchdowns, one interception
Oregon receiving
Charles Nelson — eight receptions, 117 yards, one touchdown
Johnny Johnson III — four receptions, 80 yards
Brenden Schooler — three receptions, 41 yards, one touchdown
Dillon Mitchell — five receptions, 80 yards, touchdown
Oregon total offense
566 total yards.
Nebraska rushing
Tre Bryant — 20 carries, 107 yards, one touchdown
Nebraska passing
Tanner Lee — 19-of-41, 252 yards, three touchdowns, four interceptions
Nebraska receiving
Morgan Stanley — seven receptions, 103 yards, two touchdowns
Nebraska total yards
361 total yards.
