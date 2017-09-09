FootballSports
Oregon defensive players tackle Nebraska Cornhuskers player JD Spielman (10). The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)

Rapid Reaction: Oregon holds off second-half Nebraska comeback to beat Huskers 42-35

September 9, 2017 at 5:26 pm


Key Plays:

— Tanner Lee hits Stanley Morgan for an 18-yard touchdown pass on Nebraska’s opening drive of the second half.

— Nebraska scored again on its next drive. Once again, Lee found Morgan for a 28-yard touchdown pass to make it 42-28 Oregon.

— On second down and two from Oregon’s 38-yard line, Justin Herbert lobbed deep pass into triple coverage that was intercepted by Aaron Williams. Williams returned Herbert’s first interception of the season back to Oregon’s 44-yard line.

— Royce Freeman fumbled on Oregon’s 22-yard line with less than five minutes remaining in the game. Nebraska recovered the fumble and ended up scoring on the ensuing drive, cutting Oregon’s lead to 42-35.

— After an Oregon punt pushed Nebraska to Oregon’s 44-yard line, Tanner Lee’s pass to start the drive was intercepted by Ugo Amadi with 2:06 left to play. Oregon ran the clock out from there and won 42-35.

Oregon rushing

Royce Freeman — 29 carries, 153 yards, two touchdowns.

Oregon passing

Justin Herbert — 25-of-33, 365 yards, three touchdowns, one interception

Oregon receiving

Charles Nelson — eight receptions, 117 yards, one touchdown

Johnny Johnson III — four receptions, 80 yards

Brenden Schooler — three receptions, 41 yards, one touchdown

Dillon Mitchell — five receptions, 80 yards, touchdown

Oregon total offense

566 total yards.

Nebraska rushing

Tre Bryant — 20 carries, 107 yards, one touchdown

Nebraska passing

Tanner Lee —  19-of-41, 252 yards, three touchdowns, four interceptions

Nebraska receiving

Morgan Stanley — seven receptions, 103 yards, two touchdowns

Nebraska total yards

361 total yards.

