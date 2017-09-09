Oregon defensive players tackle Nebraska Cornhuskers player JD Spielman (10). The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)

Rapid Reaction: Oregon holds off second-half Nebraska comeback to beat Huskers 42-35

Key Plays:

— Tanner Lee hits Stanley Morgan for an 18-yard touchdown pass on Nebraska’s opening drive of the second half.

— Nebraska scored again on its next drive. Once again, Lee found Morgan for a 28-yard touchdown pass to make it 42-28 Oregon.

— On second down and two from Oregon’s 38-yard line, Justin Herbert lobbed deep pass into triple coverage that was intercepted by Aaron Williams. Williams returned Herbert’s first interception of the season back to Oregon’s 44-yard line.

— Royce Freeman fumbled on Oregon’s 22-yard line with less than five minutes remaining in the game. Nebraska recovered the fumble and ended up scoring on the ensuing drive, cutting Oregon’s lead to 42-35.

— After an Oregon punt pushed Nebraska to Oregon’s 44-yard line, Tanner Lee’s pass to start the drive was intercepted by Ugo Amadi with 2:06 left to play. Oregon ran the clock out from there and won 42-35.

Oregon rushing

Royce Freeman — 29 carries, 153 yards, two touchdowns.

Oregon passing

Justin Herbert — 25-of-33, 365 yards, three touchdowns, one interception

Oregon receiving

Charles Nelson — eight receptions, 117 yards, one touchdown

Johnny Johnson III — four receptions, 80 yards

Brenden Schooler — three receptions, 41 yards, one touchdown

Dillon Mitchell — five receptions, 80 yards, touchdown

Oregon total offense

566 total yards.

Nebraska rushing

Tre Bryant — 20 carries, 107 yards, one touchdown

Nebraska passing

Tanner Lee — 19-of-41, 252 yards, three touchdowns, four interceptions

Nebraska receiving

Morgan Stanley — seven receptions, 103 yards, two touchdowns

Nebraska total yards

361 total yards.

